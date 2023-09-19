Dayton Dragons Announce Game Times for 2024 Season

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons today announced game times for their 66-game home schedule at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in 2024. The list of dates and opponents was previously announced.

In 2024, the Dragons game time format for home dates will follow the same pattern as in recent years. Tuesday-Friday games, plus the one Monday home game on the 2024 schedule, will start at 7:05 p.m. (*see the single exception below). Saturday games will also start at 7:05 p.m. except for Saturdays in April (April 6 and April 20), which will begin at 1:05 p.m. All Sunday games throughout the season will start at 1:05 p.m.

*The Dragons game on Wednesday, July 3 will start at 5:35 p.m. in accordance with Major League Baseball's travel guidelines.

Dragons 2024 season ticket information is available now. Call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information, or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

The Dragons 2024 home schedule will feature 10 six-game series and 2 three-game series for a total of 66 home dates. All six-game sets are scheduled for Tuesday through Sunday. The Dragons will play at home on one Monday date (July 1). The Dragons will also play 66 road games against their Midwest League rivals.

The Dragons 2024 home opening night at Day Air Ballpark is set for Friday, April 5 when the Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:05 p.m.. The regular season home schedule will conclude on Sunday, September 1 at Day Air Ballpark against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 1:05 p.m.

The Midwest League features two six-team divisions and includes teams from Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The Dragons home schedule in 2024 will include visits for two series by each of their East Division rivals, the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate), Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers), and Lake County Captains (Guardians). Two West Division clubs, the South Bend Cubs (Cubs), and Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), will each visit Dayton for one series.

