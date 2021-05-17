Loons Announce Modification of Dow Diamond Mask Protocol

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are pleased to announce modifications to the Dow Diamond mask protocol effective immediately. The modifications follow updates to COVID-19 guidelines published by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Major League Baseball, as well as guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The updates to the protocols are as follows:

- All fans, regardless of vaccination status, are no longer required to wear a mask when seated or moving about an open-air area within Dow Diamond.

- Fans who have yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear a mask while in an indoor area of Dow Diamond, including the Loons front office, the Tri-Star Trust Club, Loon Loft team store, and restroom facilities. This guidance will remain in place until July 1st, 2021 as directed by MDHHS.

"This is a monumental step forward, not just for our organization, but for our fans as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. This new mask protocol, along with the other protocol modifications announced last week, will give our fans the most normal Loons experience since September of 2019," stated Chris Mundhenk, President, and General Manager. "We continue to encourage our unvaccinated fans to get their COVID-19 vaccine so we can continue down the "Michigan Vacc to Normal" plan that will permit sold-out Loons games as our state reaches critical vaccination milestones."

The Loons return to Dow Diamond on May 18th for a six-game series against the Lake County Captains that will feature the first Fireworks Loontacular of the season on May 22nd. Lawn pod tickets for all six games are extremely limited but available for purchase on Loons.com.

For the complete listing of Dow Diamond COVID-19 protocols, go to loons.com and visit the Health and Safety Information page under the Club Info tab.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

