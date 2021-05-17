Beloit Snappers Announce ABC Supply Stadium as Official Naming Rights Sponsor for New Downtown Stadium

Beloit, WI - The Beloit Snappers and Riverbend Stadium Authority announced ABC Supply as the exclusive naming rights partner for ABC Supply Stadium, the soon-to-be downtown home of Minor League Baseball and state-of-the-art community entertainment center.

"ABC Supply is proud to be part of the Beloit community," said the Director of Marketing & National Business Development for ABC Supply Rich Thompson. "This community has been integral to ABC's success from the beginning, and we are thrilled to have our name associated with this amazing stadium."

ABC Supply Stadium will revolutionize the experience for baseball fans in Beloit and provide Rock County with a year-round community center for a diverse range of public and private events.

"ABC Supply Stadium will be one of the finest Minor League stadiums in the country and will serve as a gathering point for our community," said team president Jeff Jurgella. "Our mission as an organization is to improve the quality of life in our community, and ABC Supply Stadium will help bring that mission to life and provide year-round affordable, family-fun."

Featuring a 360-degree walkable open concourse, a high-definition video board, an indoor suite level ballroom, and artificial turf to allow for year-round events.

"Our organization and our community are very grateful to Diane Hendricks and ABC Supply for their commitment to our community and to ensuring that Minor League Baseball has a long-term future in Rock County," Quint Studer, owner of Gateway Professional Baseball, said. "Given the instrumental role Diane and ABC Supply played in bringing this beautiful stadium to Beloit, we're proud that it will have their name."

ABC Supply Stadium is scheduled to open mid-summer in 2021.

