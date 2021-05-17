Dragons Return to Full Capacity in June

DAYTON, OH - Day Air Ballpark is opening to full capacity! In accordance with the Governor's elimination of COVID related health orders and restrictions, the Dayton Dragons are pleased to announce that they are returning to full stadium capacity at Day Air Ballpark starting with their homestand beginning June 8. If you are fully vaccinated, you are no longer required to wear a mask. If you are not vaccinated, the CDC recommends that you continue wearing a mask.

Many COVID safety measures will remain in place including touchless technology inside all restrooms, plexiglass at customer service areas, and cashless concessions. All 125 hand sanitizing stations will remain, and the Dragons will continue to adhere to special cleaning protocols for the facility and high-volume touch points.

Season ticket holders will be contacted this week regarding an increase of games to their game schedules and a move back to their original seating locations.

The Dragons also have opened up more seats for the May 25 to May 30 home stand. Dragons single-game tickets for the entire season can now be purchased through the following outlets:

- Online at https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets

- The Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark

- By phone by calling the Dragons Box Office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

With the move back to full capacity, group outings (that were not allowable due to the six-foot socially distant rule) are now possible and the Dragons are happy to start booking groups for the entire 2021 season.

All party decks and suites are now available for sale. Party decks and suites are being offered at half price for the remainder of the year. "We wanted to do something for all of our ticket holders and great fans ... and we thought this would be a great way of saying thank you to the best fans in the country for their support during the pandemic," noted Team President Robert Murphy.

The Dragons box office is open throughout the season from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the box office will open at 12:00 p.m. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons box office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287.

The Dragons are scheduled to play 54 more home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time.

