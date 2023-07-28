Lookouts Win on McGarry's Walk-off Single

Lookouts' infielder Alex McGarry hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning to give the Lookouts the 4-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits.

In the third inning, the Biscuits struck first on a Junior Caminero RBI double. That run was the only run Carson Spiers would yield, as the right-hander finished the day only allowing two hits and striking out seven in five innings. In the month of July, Spiers is 1-0 with a 2.40 ERA with 20 strikeouts in just 15 innings.

The game headed to the bottom of the fifth with the Biscuits up by one run. Jose Torres was hit-by-a-pitch and Jacob Hurtubise walked to put two runners on. Torres scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly and Hurtubise scored on a McAfee double to chase Biscuits starter Cole Wilcox out of the game. Wilcox, a Chattanooga native, allowed two earned runs in 4.1 innings. Chattanooga added one more run after the pitching chance on a Ronny Simon fielding error.

Chattanooga's lead was short-lived as the Biscuits tied it back up in the sixth. The teams traded zeros until the 10th inning. Lookouts reliever Vin Timpanelli slammed the door on the Biscuits with a quick inning. Outfielder Jacob Hurtubise started off on second for the Lookouts and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. He then inched down the third base line and scored on McGarry's single.

The win ends the Lookouts' three-game losing streak. Joe Boyle takes the bump tomorrow on Faith and Family Night at AT&T Field. Tickets for the rest of the series can be purchased on Lookouts.com.

