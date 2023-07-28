Shuckers Score Nine Unanswered for Third Straight Series Win

July 28, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Robbie Baker on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Biloxi Shuckers' Robbie Baker on the mound(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - After falling behind 5-0 in the third, the Biloxi Shuckers (49-45, 15-10) battled back, scoring nine unanswered to defeat the Birmingham Barons (33-59, 8-16) for their fourth straight win at MGM Park on Friday night. The win clinched Biloxi's third straight series win and pulled the Shuckers into a tie with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for first place in the Southern League South Division second-half standings.

The Barons struck early with two runs in the first off Shuckers' starter Jacob Misiorowski, who was making his Double-A home debut. After two singles and a hit batter loaded the bases, Taylor Snyder walked, giving Birmingham a 1-0 lead. They tallied their second run when Edgar Quero, making his Chicago White Sox organizational debut after being traded from the Los Angeles Angels, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. In the third, a two-run home from Ben Norman extended the lead to four, and an error brought home the Barons' fifth run of the night.

The Shuckers started their comeback in the bottom of the third off Barons' starter Matt Thompson with an RBI double from Jackson Chourio. An error off Wes Clarke's groundball to second brought in Chourio, making it 5-2. In the fourth, Tyler Black lined a triple to the wall in left-center, scoring Tristen Lutz and Brent Diaz to bring Biloxi within one. The triple was Black's eighth of the year, a new single-season franchise record. Chourio lined another double, this time to left-center, to tie the game at five. After a walk to Isaac Collins, Clarke drove in Chourio with a single, giving Biloxi a 6-5 lead. Then, Collins and Clarke attempted a double-steal, and the pitch hopped by catcher Edgar Quero, allowing Collins to scamper home from second for the Shuckers' seventh run of the night.

Robbie Baker and TJ Shook then dominated out of the bullpen. Between a Terrell Tatum single in the third and Alsander Womack's single in the ninth, the pair combined to retire 19 batters in a row. Baker worked through the fifth, retiring each of the final eight batters he faced.

The Shuckers padded their lead in the sixth with a 416-foot, two-run home run from Zavier Warren off the top of the scoreboard in right. His 10th home run of the season extended the Shuckers' lead to 9-5. After striking out the side in the seventh, TJ Shook struck out two more in the ninth and worked around two two-out singles to earn his first career save. Baker (3-2) earned the win while Thompson (4-11) took the loss for Birmingham.

Righty Tobias Myers is set to start for Biloxi on Saturday against the Barons. The Shuckers will host a Clear Backpack Giveaway presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi on Back-to-School Night. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the giveaway, and first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The Shuckers will also honor another local organization as part of their Heart of a Shucker Community Fund.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv as the Free Game of the Day.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.