Lookouts Win 7th Game in a Row

September 3, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts used a strong pitching performance from Ricky Salinas to win a close 4-3 ballgame against the Birmingham Barons. The team now has a winning streak of seven games and is two games out of a playoff spot.

After two and a half scoreless innings, Byrd Tenerowicz smashed a ball to left-center for a solo home run to give the team the 1-0 lead in the third. The next batter, Drew Mount, hit a triple and scored on a wild pitch.

Birmingham cut the deficit down to one an inning later, but a single by Quincy McAfee made it 3-1. In the seventh, they scored their fourth run of the day on another wild pitch.

Starting pitcher Ricky Salinas only allowed one run in five innings and struck out eight batters. Julio Pinto pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his first save of the year.

In the win, Wilson Garcia was 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 21 games.

Tomorrow the Lookouts continue their push for a playoff spot when they play two against the Barons. The doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games, begins at 5:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.