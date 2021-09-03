Pensacola Scores Four Late; Evens Series with 5-1 Win

MONTGOMERY, AL - Pensacola scored four runs over the final two innings as they surged past Montgomery to a 5-1 win Friday night at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium.

With the game tied at 1-1, Kameron Misner led off the eighth inning with a double off Joel Peguero (L, 3-7). For Misner, it was his second double of the game and his third hit of the night. After a productive groundout from Peyton Burdick, Pensacola took the lead on JJ Bleday's sac fly to center.

The Blue Wahoos added to their lead in the ninth inning, scoring three times of Ivan Pelaez. After Demetrius Sims walked and advanced to second, J.D. Orr grounded a two-out RBI single into right, which made it 3-1 Wahoos. After a single from Misner to set up runners on the corners, Orr scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-1. After Burdick walked-still with two outs in the inning-Bleday belted an RBI single to right, which scored Misner and made it 5-1. The former fourth overall pick finished the night with three RBI.

Will Stewart had to grind throughout his outing as the Biscuits had runners in scoring position in each of the first six innings of the game. In the second, Montgomery loaded the bases with nobody out, but after a strikeout, Stewart induced an inning-ending double play from Jake Palomaki to escape the threat.

In third, with one on and two outs, Stewart walked three batters in a row, including a bases-loaded walk to Blake Hunt to give the Biscuits their only run of the night.

In the fourth, Pensacola again escaped danger when with one out, Jim Haley struck out and was called for interference as Navaretto tried to make a throw to second base. That ended the fourth, and in the process Palomaki-who was a runner at third base-was ejected from the game.

Stewart was lifted in the fifth after allowing the first two batters to reach base. He was replaced by Dylan Bice who pitched two scoreless innings, including stranding both runners he inherited. After retiring one batter in the seventh, he was replaced by Andrew McInvale (W, 2-2), who worked 1.2 scoreless innings (his second consecutive scoreless appearance in Montgomery since surrendering the walk-off homer to Chris Betts on July 24th.

With the game clearly in hand, Colton Hock was brought into the game and closed out the ninth once again in scoreless fashion.

The Blue Wahoos will try and take a 3-2 series lead tomorrow night with Jeff Lindgren (4-8, 4.31), who is making his 18th start of the year. Opposing him will be RHP Alex Valverde (2-3, 4.20). First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 6:05 PM CT with coverage available at Bluewahoos.com.

