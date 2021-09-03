Nay Named August Double-A South Player of the Month

September 3, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







The Rocket City Trash Pandas are pleased to announce infielder Mitch Nay has been named Double-A South Player of the Month for August.

Nay, 27, becomes the second Trash Pandas infielder to win a monthly award after David MacKinnon earned the honors in June. Nay previously won Southern League Player of the Month in July 2019 for Double-A Chattanooga in the Cincinnati Reds system.

Over 24 games in August, Nay batted .333 (29-for-87) with six home runs and 14 RBI while leading the league in runs (19) and total bases (52). He ranked second in hits (29) and third in home runs (6), on-base percentage (.420), slugging percentage (.598), and OPS (1.018).

He recorded nine multi-hit games and hit safely in 17 of 24 games in August. On August 13, Nay recorded a season-high four hits including a home run and three RBI in a 8-4 win at Tennessee. On August 12-13, Nay homered in back-to-back nights at Smokies Stadium, the third time this season he has accomplished the feat.

For the season, Nay is batting .239 with 23 home runs and 50 RBI over 95 games. He ranks among the Double-A South leaders in home runs (1st, 23), runs (2nd, 58), SLG (T-3rd, .502), walks (4th, 52), OPS, (5th, .850), and RBI (7th, 50). His 23 home runs are a new career-high, surpassing the 17 he hit in 2019.

The 2021 season is Nay's first in the Los Angeles Angels' organization. He was originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona.

Nay and the Trash Pandas (51-48) continue their series with the Smokies (42-54) on Friday night with a 6:35 p.m. matchup at Toyota Field. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.

