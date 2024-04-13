Lookouts Sweep Doubleheader for First Two Wins of 2024

April 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts swept tonight's doubleheader for their first two wins of the year.

In game one the home team won in dramatic fashion. Tied at two entering the bottom of the seventh, Eric Yang drew a leadoff walk and was pinch-ran for by Ivan Johnson. The next batter, Tyler Callihan, laid down a sacrifice bunt to bring Johnson to second, but an errant throw by Luis Verdugo caused Johnson to slide into home base and score the winning run. In the team's first win of the season, Sam Benschoter only allowed two runs in five innings while striking out five batters.

In game two, the Lookouts starting pitcher was once again sharp. In his second start of the season, Julian Aguiar only allowed three hits in five scoreless frames while striking out four batters. Chattanooga gave Aguiar his insurance runs early scoring one in the first on a sacrifice fly and two on a Ivan Johnson two-run double.

Tomorrow is the final game of the team's first homestand of the season. Former first-round pick Chase Petty takes the hill at 2:15 p.m. on Senior Day presented by Right at Home. The first 1,000 fans to tomorrow's game will receive a Lookouts bucket hat.

