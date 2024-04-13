Shuckers Take Second-Straight Over M-Braves on Saturday

April 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves at bat

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves at bat(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - In front of 3,603 fans on Flowood Night at Trustmark Park on Saturday night, the Mississippi Braves dropped their second straight to the Biloxi Shuckers, 6-1. Mississippi pounded out nine singles, and Brandon Parker and Tyler Tolve recorded multi-hit nights at the plate.

Hurston Waldrep (L, 0-2) suffered his second loss in his second start of 2024 and his first at home. The 22-year-old Atlanta Braves' No. 2 prospect gave up three runs on four hits over 4.1 innings, matching a career-high in innings and setting a new career high with 85 pitches.

The Shuckers (4-4) got to Waldrep immediately with a run in the top of the first inning on a pair of singles by Eric Brown Jr. and Wes Clarke. Waldrep was also charged for a balk in the inning. Eduardo Garcia hit the first home run of the series in the top of the second inning - a two-run shot - extending Biloxi's lead to 3-0.

Tolve picked up his first single of the night with one out in the second inning and scored three batters later on a Bryson Horne single to trim the Biloxi lead to 3-1. That would be the final time Mississippi (3-5) touched the scoreboard on Saturday.

Jonathan Hughes took over for Waldrep and pitched scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth but gave up three runs in the seventh. Biloxi's Ethan Murray, Garcia, and Eric Brown Jr. collected RBI singles to run the lead to 6-1.

Peyton Williams finished off the night on the mound for Mississippi and worked 2.1 scoreless innings, walking two and striking out two.

For Biloxi, starter Tyler Woessner struck out seven batters over 4.0 one-run innings, and four Shuckers hurlers combined to strikeout 16 and walk just one. Offensively, the Shuckers stranded 14 runners on bases for the second straight night.

The M-Braves and Shuckers conclude the opening homestand on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park with a 2:05 pm Sunday Family Fun Day. RHP JJ Niekro (1-0, 0.00) faces Biloxi RHP TJ Shook (0-1, 1.93) in a rematch of Tuesday's opener on the mound. Coverage begins at 1:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.