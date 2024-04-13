Garcia's First Double-A Home Run Leads Biloxi to 6-1 Win

PEARL, MS - With a two-run, 426-foot home run from Eduardo Garcia in the second and five scoreless innings from the bullpen, the Biloxi Shuckers (4-4) cruised to a 6-1 win over the Mississippi Braves (3-5) on Saturday night at Trustmark Park. The Shuckers pitching staff set their season-high with 16 strikeouts and have allowed just two runs over their last three games. The Shuckers also set a season-high with 12 hits and went 7-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Eric Brown Jr. started the Shuckers offense early with a leadoff single in the first inning off M-Braves starter Hurston Waldrep, the 52nd-ranked overall prospect per Baseball America. Two batters later, Wes Clarke gave the Shuckers a 1-0 lead with a single to center. In the second, Freddy Zamora reached with a leadoff walk and Eduardo Garcia smashed a 426-foot home run to left-center, his first in Double-A, extending the lead to 3-0.

On the mound, Tyler Woessner worked around six hits over four innings. The lone run allowed came on an RBI single from Bryson Horne in the second, making it 3-1. Woessner's night ended after one run allowed in four innings with seven strikeouts. The start extended the rotation's streak to seven straight with one run allowed or less.

Nick Merkel struck out two out of the bullpen before the Shuckers extended the lead with three runs in the seventh. The Shuckers sent nine to the plate in the inning, and scored off RBI singles from Ethan Murray, Eduardo Garcia and Eric Brown Jr. Garcia's single was part of a three-hit night, and he reached base four times.

In the bottom of the inning, Justin King struck out the side for Biloxi and Shane Smith struck out four over two scoreless innings to finish off the win.

Brown Jr., Garcia and Noah Campbell all tallied multi-hit performances, including Brown Jr.'s first in Double-A. Merkel (1-1) earned the win while Waldrep (0-2) took the loss after allowing three runs and walking four over 4.1 innings.

The Shuckers will wrap up the series on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Trustmark Park. TJ Shook is slated to start for Biloxi after allowing one run in 4.2 innings in the series opener on Wednesday. JJ Niekro is set to start for the M-Braves after six shutout innings on Tuesday. A win for the Shuckers would split the series. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 1:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

