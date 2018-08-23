Lookouts Stun Biscuits, 4-2 (10)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (71-59) will be left scratching their heads and wondering how Thursday night's game got away from them, as the Chattanooga Lookouts (60-67), trailing 2-0 in the top of the ninth and down to their final strike, came back and stunned the Butter and Blue, stealing the series finale and rubber match, 4-2 in 10 innings at Riverwalk Stadium. The loss, coupled with the Tennessee Smokies defeat to the Jackson Generals, means the Biscuits now lead the Second Half North Division standings by four games with 10 to play in the regular season.

Forrest Snow made his first start for the Butter and Blue, and despite getting himself into a number of jams, worked around the traffic, and went five scoreless innings against Tommy Watkins' squad.

Miles Mastrobuoni stroked an RBI-single in the second inning off Lookouts starter Sean Poppen to give the left fielder back-to-back games with a run driven in, and put the Biscuits in front, 1-0, early. After Snow, Curtis Taylor came on and fired in 1.2 scoreless innings, before Jordan entered for 1.1 scoreless. Brett Sullivan doubled the Biscuits lead to 2-0 in the sixth with an RBI-single and finished the series an impressive 9-for-20.

With the Biscuits still up 2-0 in the ninth, Yoel Espinal was summoned from the bullpen, and allowed two baserunners on a Lucius Fox error at short, and a walk. Espinal got Alex Perez to lineout to first to start the inning and then retired Tanner English on a flyout to right after the two baserunners reached.

That brought Luis Arraez to the plate and with the Lookouts down to their final strike, the third baseman rolled a two-run single into left on a 2-2 pitch to tie the game at two. After the Biscuits went down in the ninth, Andy Wilkins crushed the game-winning two-run home run over the right-center field wall off Mike Broadway in the top of the 10th.

