BayBears Split Doubleheader, Series against Mississippi

August 23, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release





MOBILE, Ala. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, split a doubleheader against the Mississippi Braves, winning the first game 3-2 and dropping the series finale 7-4.

GAME ONE:

After falling behind 2-0 in the third inning, the BayBears scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to come back for a victory.

Riley Unroe, Brandon Sandoval, and Mitch Ghelfi had three straight two-out RBI singles to put Mobile in front. The BayBears had just two other hits in the game and did not score in any other inning.

Patrick Sandoval (1-0) earned his first Double-A win in a quality start. Despite his scoreless streak coming to an end at 21 1/3 straight innings, he limited the Braves to two runs on two hits and struck out seven batters.

Enderson Franco also notched a quality start, allowing three runs on five hits in six innings pitched. He retired the first eight batters of the game.

Ryan Clark retired the side in order in the seventh for his fourth save with Mobile.

GAME TWO:

Trailing 7-1 in the fifth inning, the BayBears (63-63 overall, 26-32 second half) comeback bid fell short in a 7-4 loss to the Braves (60-67, 31-26).

Brandon Sandoval led off the fifth with a home run, and Brendon Sanger hit a two-run single to cut the deficit to 7-4. However, the BayBears had a runner picked off first with the bases loaded to end the inning. Jason Hursh held Mobile scoreless in the final two frames to earn his fifth save.

The Braves tallied seven runs, five earned, against Jose Rodriguez (7-10). Mississippi plated three runs in the second and two more in the fourth and fifth.

Daniel Lietz gave up just one run on one hit in a three-inning spot start. Rex Brothers (3-0) earned the win with a scoreless fourth inning of relief.

The BayBears begin a five-game road series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Friday at 6:35 p.m. CDT. Right-handed pitcher Alex Klonowski (9-3, 4.28 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against southpaw Seth Varner (8-2, 3.13 ERA) for the Blue Wahoos. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Pensacola feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on the BayBears Broadcast Network, the TuneIn Radio App, and the MiLB First Pitch App, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15.

The BayBears return home next Thursday and host five more regular-season home games through Labor Day, September 3. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are currently on sale. Group and hospitality offerings for the 2018 season can be reserved by calling (251) 479-BEAR (2327).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.