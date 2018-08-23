Nothin's over Till It's Over
August 23, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
Last night the Lookouts proved you should never leave early until the fat lady sings and she didn't bellow a note until after tenth inning in the 4-2 victory. With their backs to the wall in the ninth, the Nooga Nine went to work to tie the game. With two on and out Luis Arrez smacked a single to left field and with an added error by the Biscuits, two runs scored. In the tenth Mitchell Kranson was the on runner. With one out Andy Wilkins blasted a right field no doubter for his seventh homer of the season. Williams Rameriez would retire all three he faced for his seventh save of the season. It was a classic comeback in true baseball style. Friday the Lookouts send RHP-Jorge Alcala to the mound facing a TBD pitcher for the Jumbo Shrimp. Gates open at 6:00 and air time for the game at MiLB.com and Entercom 96.1 FM is 7:00 EDT.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from August 23, 2018
- BayBears Split Doubleheader, Series against Mississippi - Mobile BayBears
- Nothin's over Till It's Over - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Lookouts Stun Biscuits, 4-2 (10) - Montgomery Biscuits
- Donatella, Herum Deliver 2-1 Victory at Tennessee - Jackson Generals
- Biloxi Breaks out the Brooms in 3-2 Win to Sweep Pensacola - Biloxi Shuckers
- Biloxi Completes Sweep of Wahoos After 3-2 Defeat - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Smokies Drop Series to Generals - Tennessee Smokies
- Barons Take a Pair from Jumbo Shrimp, 6-0 and 4-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Barons Earn Series Win over Shrimp - Birmingham Barons
- Brigman, Newell to Jacksonville; Twine to Disabled List; Pena Released - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- BallCorps, Angels Sign Four-Year Player Development Contract Through 2022 - Mobile BayBears
- Barons Home for Final Homestand of 2018 - Birmingham Barons
- Six-Pack of Runs Fuels Generals Win at Tennessee - Jackson Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Lookouts Stories
- Nothin's over Till It's Over
- Early Runs, Late Loss
- Rooker Slam Leads Looks
- Home Runs Lead The Way
- Lookouts Drop Game One to Biscuits