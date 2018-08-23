Nothin's over Till It's Over

Last night the Lookouts proved you should never leave early until the fat lady sings and she didn't bellow a note until after tenth inning in the 4-2 victory. With their backs to the wall in the ninth, the Nooga Nine went to work to tie the game. With two on and out Luis Arrez smacked a single to left field and with an added error by the Biscuits, two runs scored. In the tenth Mitchell Kranson was the on runner. With one out Andy Wilkins blasted a right field no doubter for his seventh homer of the season. Williams Rameriez would retire all three he faced for his seventh save of the season. It was a classic comeback in true baseball style. Friday the Lookouts send RHP-Jorge Alcala to the mound facing a TBD pitcher for the Jumbo Shrimp. Gates open at 6:00 and air time for the game at MiLB.com and Entercom 96.1 FM is 7:00 EDT.

