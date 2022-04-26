Lookouts Rally Falls Short, 5-4

April 26, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts' comeback fell just short as they dropped the opening game of the series, 5-4, to the Tennessee Smokies from AT&T Field on Tuesday night.

Tennessee (9-6) got the game started by putting up a four-spot in the first inning with a pair of singles and doubles.

Chattanooga (9-7) answered in the fourth putting up four runs on their own. TJ Hopkins and Byrd Tenerowicz reached on back-to-back walks.

Matt Lloyd then cut it to a one-run game with a three-run home run, his second of the year. Isiah Gilliam then hit a one-out double and Quin Cotton brought him around to score on a single through the left side.

The Smokies quickly responded though as Nelson Velazquez hit a leadoff home run in the top of the fifth.

Chattanooga threatened in the eighth and ninth with runners in scoring position but couldn't get one across as Tennessee held on for the, 5-4, win.

Eduardo Salazar got the start on the mound and was tagged with the loss, pitching 4.2 innings allowing five runs on nine hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Blake Whitney got the win for the Smokies pitching two innings of relief work allowing a run on two hits and a trio of strikeouts. Bryan Hudson picked up his first save of the season pitching the final 1.1 innings allowing just a hit while striking out two.

The two teams will meet again on Chick-fil-A Giveaway Wednesday at AT&T Field. All fans in attendance will be given a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A item in the app. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.