Ballpark Yoga Returns to Blue Wahoos Stadium this Summer

April 26, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA - By popular demand, "Seventh Inning Stretch" Ballpark Yoga will return to Blue Wahoos Stadium throughout the summer, with four new dates in May and June announced today by the Blue Wahoos.

"After our first Ballpark Yoga session in April, we heard from so many fans clamoring for more, so we're very excited to add four new dates this summer," Blue Wahoos events manager Shannon Reeves said. "We're very grateful to our friends at Disko Lemonade for leading these sessions and making them fun for all ages and experience levels."

Ballpark Yoga will be offered in May on Sunday, May 1st and Sunday, May 22nd and in June on Sunday, June 12 and Sunday, June 26. All sessions will begin at 9:00 AM - late enough to allow fans to sleep in but early enough to not miss brunch downtown afterwards - and will be led by expert instructors from Disko Lemonade Yoga Studio.

Tickets to each session are available at BlueWahoos.com for $12. Yoga is held in centerfield at Blue Wahoos Stadium, offering attendees exclusive access to the field at the stadium, and participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, blanket, or towel to exercise on.

