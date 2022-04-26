Lugbauer Smacks Fifth Homer in 6-3 Series Opening Win over Biscuits

April 26, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - Drew Lugbauer went 3-for-4 with a double and fifth home run of the season, and the Mississippi Braves opened their road trip with a 6-3 victory over the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium.

The M-Braves (5-11) fell behind early for the third-straight game but came back to take the lead. The Biscuits got to M-Braves starter AJ Puckett in the first inning with a pair of two-out runs. Austin Shenton hit a triple that slipped by M-Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II to plate the first run. Kameron Misner singled home Shenton to make it 2-0.

Puckett struggled early, but he finished his 80 pitch, 4.0 inning-outing by retiring six of the final seven batters and striking out eight overall. Puckett did walk four, seeding two runs on three hits.

Jefrey Ramos provided some two-out production for the Braves in the fourth inning to tie the game. Dominican Republic native blasted a ball off the top of the left-field wall scoring Lugbauer and Trey Harris to tie the game at 2-2.

Lugbauer hit the first pitch by Caleb Sampen (L, 0-1) 408 feet to right-center for his fifth home run, giving Mississippi (5-11) their first lead at 3-2. Jordan Qsar answered right back in the bottom of the sixth with a homer off of reliever Troy Bacon (W, 2-0) to the game. Bacon allowed just the one run over 2.0 innings to earn his second win.

Michael Harris II was 0-for-3 entering his fourth at-bat but singled to shallow center, extending his on-base streak to 16 games. He scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Pearson to make it 4-3.

Tyler Ferguson tossed a scoreless seventh inning, and then Victor Vodnik made his 2022 season debut in the eighth, striking out two. The M-Braves added two more runs in the eighth inning on Yariel Gonzalez's RBI double, and the second scored on a throwing error. Gonzalez was 2-for-4 on the night.

Indigo Diaz (S, 1) struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save.

Game two of the six-game series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP Darius Vines (1-1, 2.51) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Taj Bradley (1-0, 1.29) for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm, with coverage starting at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park May 3-8 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or by calling 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.