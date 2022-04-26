Blue Wahoos Rally Late in Biloxi for 7-4 Win

April 26, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher George Soriano

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Credit: Mike Krebs/Biloxi Shuckers) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher George Soriano(Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Credit: Mike Krebs/Biloxi Shuckers)

Biloxi, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos scored four unearned runs in the top of the ninth to steal their series opener against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday night by a score of 7-4.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the ninth, Paul McIntosh's deep fly ball was dropped by left fielder Noah Campbell to score three runs and give Pensacola a 6-3 lead.

George Soriano struggled with his command in his start for the Blue Wahoos, tying a career high with 6 walks over 3.1 innings. He allowed three runs in the first inning on only one hit, a Joey Wiemer RBI double.

Trailing 3-0 early, the Blue Wahoos got scoreless work from Soriano and Anthony Maldonado in the middle innings to keep the game within reach. A two-run homer from Luis Aviles Jr. in the fourth got Pensacola on the board, and Jerar Encarnacion tied things up in the seventh with his league-leading sixth homer of the year.

Eli Villalobos (W, 1-1) pitched scoreless relief in the seventh and eighth innings, setting the stage for McIntosh's three-run fly ball in the ninth against Lucas Erceg (L, 0-1). Griffin Conine backed up the blunder with an RBI single to score McIntosh, marking the only hit of the four-run frame.

Colton Hock allowed a solo home run to Ashton McGee in the ninth, but got the final three outs to help the Blue Wahoos win their second in a row.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday night. First pitch from MGM Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio) and MiLB.tv (streaming). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.