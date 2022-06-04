Lookouts Drop Both Games of Doubleheader

June 4, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts lost both games of a doubleheader to the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

In the first game, Chattanooga jumped out to a quick lead on an Isiah Gilliam home run. In the sixth, the Rocket City Trash Pandas tied the game on a Preston Palmeiro RBI double. In the next inning, they took the lead on a passed ball. They scored two more on a Jose Gomez single.

In the loss, Connor Curlis fired five shutout innings and struck out nine batters.

During game two the Lookouts jumped out to a four-run lead. Rocket City got one back in the fourth and then put together a six-run fifth inning to take a commanding 7-5 lead. In relief, Andy Fisher only allowed two hits in 2.2 shutout innings and struck out 7.

Tomorrow is the final game of the series. Eduardo Salazar takes the mound for the second time this series against Brent Killiam.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.