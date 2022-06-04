Barons Suffer 10-5 Loss to Smokies

June 4, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Barons swallowed a tough loss in the fourth game of the Smokies series 10-5.

Kaleb Roper allowed a season worst seven runs in three innings pitched. After Birmingham scored in the top of the first off an RBI single from Craig Dedelow, Roper walked three straight batters in the next half inning to set the table for a Chase Strumpf RBI single. Only one run scored after Alexander Canario was gunned down at home on the relay from left field. The next batter was Matt Mervis, who mashed a three-run homer to put the Smokies up 4-1.

The scoring resumed in the third inning when Strumpf connected for another three run home run. Bryce Ball followed suit in the fourth with a three-run round tripper of his own. Through four innings, Tennessee led 10-1.

Birmingham crept closer with a fifth inning RBI single off the bat of Jose Rodriguez. Craig Dedelow slugged his league-leading 13th long ball of the season one inning later to bring in two more runs. Heading into the ninth inning, the Barons trailed 10-4. Yoelqui Cespedes led the final frame off with his ninth jack of the season. Birmingham stranded runners on the corners to end the game.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.