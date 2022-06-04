Lugbauer Homers, M-Braves Drop Series to Biscuits in 6-3 Loss

Lugbauer is tied for league lead with 13 homers, Dean returns to outfield BOX SCORE PEARL, MS - Drew Lugbauer hammered his 13th homer, a solo shot in the fourth, and the Mississippi Braves (24-26) dropped the fifth game of the series 6-3 to the Montgomery Biscuits (19-24) on Saturday night at Trustmark Park.

The Biscuits took the series and lead 4-1 heading into the final game on Sunday.

Lugbauer's home run tied him with Craig Dedelow for the most in the Southern League.

LHP Jared Shuster went 2 2/3 innings, giving up six runs off four hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Atlanta's No. 10 prospect is now 4-4 with a 3.02 ERA in 10 starts. Shuster has 57 strikeouts over 50 2/3 innings.

The Biscuits scored five runs in the third and led 6-0 at the end of three innings.

The M-Braves scored all three runs in the fourth. Lugbauer led off the inning with a blast to the top of the Farm Bureau Grill in right field. Then, CJ Alexander doubled. Riley Delgado scored Alexander with a triple to the corner of right field, and Logan Brown's sacrifice fly brought in Delgado to make it 6-3.

Delgado went 1-for-3 with a triple, walk and RBI. He has now reached base in 16 consecutive games and recorded a hit in 14 of the last 16 games.

Atlanta reinstated Justin Dean from the 7-day injured list, and Dean started in center field. The outfielder went 1-for-5 in his first game back since May 13.

The M-Braves relief pitchers combined for 7 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. RHP Coleman Huntley III lowered his ERA to 2.20 by allowing no runs in 2 1/3 innings after Shuster left the game in the third.

RHP Odalvi Javier added two shutout innings, and LHP Jake Higginbotham and RHP Justin Maese each tossed a scoreless inning.

The final game of the series is on Sunday at Trustmark Park. RHP Alan Rangel (2-1, 4.54) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Caleb Sampen (1-1, 5.32) for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 2:05 pm CT, with coverage starting at 1:50 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

