Longballs Carry Cards to Sweep, First-Ever 3-0 Start

April 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Trent Baker fired five innings of scoreless relief and the Cardinals hit their first two home runs of 2024 as part a 13-hit attack as Springfield cruised to an 8-1 victory and a series sweep over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park.

With the win, the Cardinals improve to 3-0 for the first time since moving to Springfield in 2005.

In the top of the 2nd the Cards opened the scoring for the third straight game, this time thanks to the longball. With runners on first and second and one out, catcher Aaron McKeithan launched a 2-1 pitch over the berm in left field for a three-run shot to give Springfield a 3-0 lead. The blast came in the first at-bat of the season for McKeithan and was the first homer of the season for the Cardinals.

After the Travelers (0-3) got a run in the bottom of the second on an RBI double by Morgan McCullough to make it 3-1, the Cardinals provided an answer with single runs in each of the next two innings. With two outs and nobody on in the top of the 3rd, RJ Yeager homered onto the berm in left field to make it 4-1, and Bryan Torres delivered an RBI single with the bases loaded in the 4th to increase the Springfield advantage to 5-1.

The Cardinals blew the game open with three runs in the 6th. With the bases loaded after three straight one-out singles, Torres drew a walk to score McKeithan from third base making it 6-1. After a pop out, Yeager delivered again, serving a single to left center to score Ramon Mendoza and Jeremy Rivas to give the Cardinals an 8-1 lead.

The run support was plenty for three Redbird pitchers. Edwin Nuñez allowed just one run over three innings with a pair of strikeouts in his first start of the season, and Baker and Andrew Marrero followed with six shutout innings to finish the ballgame.

Baker (1-0) got the win with five shutout innings allowing just four hits with a pair of strikeouts. Arkansas starter Danny Wirchansky (0-1) took the loss surrendering five runs on six hits with three walks over four innings.

Following the sweep, the Cardinals return home to Hammons Field to kick off their first homestand of the season beginning a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday with first pitch at 6:35 pm. The Opening Day Fireworks Extravaganza follows the ballgame, and the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks Truck Parade takes place before first pitch.

