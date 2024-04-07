Hounds Complete Sweep
April 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Shutdown pitching and a string of two-out hits in the fourth sent the RockHounds to a 5-0 victory over the Hooks before 3,412 fans Sunday evening at Whataburger Field.
In his Double-A debut, Jose Fleury set down 11 of the first 13 Midland hitters, striking out five.
With two away in fourth, Shane McGuire connected on a first-pitch fastball for a solo home run to right field. It sparked a parade of five singles as the Hounds took command with a 4-0 lead.
Ryan Cusick permitted just two walks over four innings in the start for Midland.
The Hooks mustered just two hits on the day: a lead-off single by Ryan Wrobleski in the fifth and a one-out double from Colin Barber in the ninth.
Corpus Christi right-hander Michael Knorr dominated over the final four innings. Also making his first Double-A appearance, Knorr allowed only two baserunners, both singles by A's top prospect Jacob Wilson. The Astros third-round pick from the 2022 draft struck out four.
The Hooks, who begin a six-game series in Frisco on Tuesday, drew 16,282 fans on Opening Weekend at Whataburger Field.
