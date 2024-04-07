Hounds Complete Sweep

April 7, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Shutdown pitching and a string of two-out hits in the fourth sent the RockHounds to a 5-0 victory over the Hooks before 3,412 fans Sunday evening at Whataburger Field.

In his Double-A debut, Jose Fleury set down 11 of the first 13 Midland hitters, striking out five.

With two away in fourth, Shane McGuire connected on a first-pitch fastball for a solo home run to right field. It sparked a parade of five singles as the Hounds took command with a 4-0 lead.

Ryan Cusick permitted just two walks over four innings in the start for Midland.

The Hooks mustered just two hits on the day: a lead-off single by Ryan Wrobleski in the fifth and a one-out double from Colin Barber in the ninth.

Corpus Christi right-hander Michael Knorr dominated over the final four innings. Also making his first Double-A appearance, Knorr allowed only two baserunners, both singles by A's top prospect Jacob Wilson. The Astros third-round pick from the 2022 draft struck out four.

The Hooks, who begin a six-game series in Frisco on Tuesday, drew 16,282 fans on Opening Weekend at Whataburger Field.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.