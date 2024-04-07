Drillers Baseball Is Back on Tuesday, April 9

TULSA - It's time to get 'Back to the Bases' as your Tulsa Drillers return for the 2024 season with Opening Week on Tuesday, April 9 - Sunday, April 14!

DrillVille is about the sights, sounds, family, friends, food and of course, BASEBALL. We are ready to FIRE IT UP! Don't miss out on your chance to be part of the action all week long when the Drillers take on the Arkansas Travelers.

Tuesday, April 9

Opening Night is a spectacle you don't want to miss! Gates open at 5:30, with our Opening Night Parade starting at 5:45. First pitch is set for 7:00! Be on the lookout for the Drillers Bat Dog. Try the new food & drinks options around the stadium including the new BOOMTOWN Coney & the DrillVille IPA. Kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout or get their face painted! After the game, we'll light up the downtown skyline with the FIRST EVER Opening Night Fireworks Show presented by Mattsco Supply Company, 2 News Oklahoma & iHeart Radio!

Wednesday, April 10

Day baseball is back. Come enjoy America's Pastime under the sun. Whether you remote work from the field or convince your boss to let you take a field trip to the stadium, it will be a great day to enjoy some baseball presented by OERB & News 102.3 KRMG.

Thursday, April 11

It's our first FOX23 Triple Play Thursday of the season! The 1st 1,000 fans into the ballpark will receive a Drillers Manager, Scott Hennessey Bobblehead. Enjoy live music & entertainment from Tulsa's King Cabbage Brass Band plus, all fans can get $3 Souvenir Sodas, $4 Celsius Energy Drinks & fans 21+ can enjoy $3 16 oz Bud / Bud Lights and $4 DrillVille IPAs presented by Pepsi, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD & AM1430 the Buzz!

Friday, April 12

Friday is Breast Cancer Awareness Night and our News on 6 First Friday Night Fireworks show of the season. Come out for a great night of baseball with a HUGE Postgame Fireworks show presented by Saint Francis, News on 6, 92.9 The River & The Blitz 1170 AM!

Saturday, April 13

It's the first NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday of the Season and this is a giveaway you don't want to miss. The 1st 1,500 people in attendance will receive a FREE Drillers Hoodie presented by Osage Casino Hotel, NewsChannel 8 & Mix96.5!

Sunday, April 14

NewsChannel 8 Sunday FUNday's are kicking it up a gear this year courtesy of Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 & Mix 96.5! The 1st 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Oily the Oiler Hat, kid's can play catch on the field pre-game, all kids eat FREE & kid's can run the bases after the game courtesy of Delta Dental!

