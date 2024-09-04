Long Island Nets to Partner with Groupe CH to Host Six Home Games at Place Bell in Laval During 2024-25 NBA G League Season

September 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release









Les Nets logo

(Long Island Nets) Les Nets logo(Long Island Nets)

LONG ISLAND AND MONTREAL - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have announced a partnership with Groupe CH to host six home games at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec during the 2024-25 NBA G League season. To celebrate the local market, the Long Island Nets will play under the alternate identity of "Les Nets".

The logo combines authentic elements of the regional culture in Montreal, including taking inspiration from the Quebec National flag. The logo features the integration of the fleur-de-lys and the blue color palette. The shape of the basketball is highlighted and a nod to the Mount Royal cross that sits atop the name. The red color palette featured is a nod to McGill University in Montreal, where James Naismith, the inventor of the game of basketball, taught classes from 1888 to 1890.

"We're thrilled to partner with Groupe CH to bring Long Island Nets basketball to the international stage in Montreal," said Morgan Taylor, Head of Business Operations for the Long Island Nets. "Montreal has a vibrant basketball legacy and this partnership presents a unique opportunity to blend our culture with the Laval community. We look forward to engaging with a new fanbase and creating memorable moments both on and off the court."

The games mark the first-of-its-kind initiative for the Long Island Nets and the Laval community has shown a great appetite for NBA G League basketball. The partnership will increase the LI Nets exposure in a new market and provide an opportunity for cross-cultural exchange for players, coaches and fans. The game dates and opponents are as follows:

vs. Raptors 905 - Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at 7 p.m.

vs. Raptors 905 - Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at 3 p.m.

vs. Greensboro Swarm - Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at 7 p.m.

vs. Delaware Blue Coats - Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at 3 p.m.

vs. Memphis Hustle - Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 7 p.m.

vs. Memphis Hustle - Friday, March 14, 2025, at 7 p.m.

"It's a privilege for us to partner with the LI Nets for this series of games and offer fans in the greater Montreal area the chance to experience high-level, professional basketball," said France Margaret Belanger, President, Groupe CH Sports and Entertainment. "A record 50 percent of all players on opening-night NBA rosters during the 2023-24 season had NBA G League experience, underlining the exceptional talent level playing in that League. We anticipate that over the course of six games this winter, 'Les Nets' will showcase that ability for local fans in exciting fashion."

In addition to the six home games played at Place Bell, the Long Island Nets will host a basketball clinic for local children in the Laval community in February. The clinic will serve as an opportunity for kids to learn sports safety and basketball fundamentals taught by LI Nets basketball clinicians. Registration and information regarding the clinic will be released at a later date.

"We are excited to bring Long Island basketball to Montreal and open new pathways to grow the game through this one-of-a-kind collaboration," said Matt MacDonald, General Manager of the Long Island Nets. "Our players and coaches will benefit tremendously from this experience."

Tickets for the games played at Place Bell in Laval will go on sale in early October and will start at $25, taxes included.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.