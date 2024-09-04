Memphis Hustle Complete Trade with Mexico City Capitanes
September 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Memphis Hustle News Release
Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired the returning player rights to forward Mãozinha Pereira from the Mexico City Capitanes for the returning player rights to guard Davon Reed.
Pereira (6-8, 177) appeared in seven games (one start) last season with the Memphis Grizzlies averaging 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in 17.4 minutes. The 24-year-old competed in 40 Showcase Cup and regular season games (19 starts) for the Capitanes and averaged 10.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 23.5 minutes. A native of Rio de Janeiro, Pereira most recently represented Brazil at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Reed (6-5, 205) appeared in 35 games (30 starts) last season with the Memphis Hustle averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 28.9 minutes. The 29-year-old has competed in 122 career NBA games with the Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers after being selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Suns.
