Long Island Nets to Hold Local Player Tryouts on September 15 at Fieldhouse Sports Complex

August 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, will host their annual local player tryouts, presented by HSS, on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Fieldhouse Sports Complex in Massapequa, N.Y., ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Long Island will host two separate tryouts on Sept. 15, with a morning session at 10 a.m. and an afternoon session at 2 p.m. Players will participate in a variety of drills and scrimmages facilitated by Brooklyn and Long Island Nets basketball operations personnel for a chance to earn an invitation to the LI Nets' training camp in October.

Recent local player tryout success stories include Terry Roberts, a 2023 local tryout participant and Amityville, N.Y., native, who appeared in 28 games for Long Island during the 2023-24 season, and Kam Hankerson, a 2022 participant who appeared in 52 games for the LI Nets across two seasons (2022-24).

Both local player tryouts will be held at the Fieldhouse Sports Complex at 5600 Old Sunrise Hwy in Massapequa, N.Y. Check-in for the first session will begin at 9 a.m., while check-in for the second tryout will start at 1 p.m.

Each tryout will be limited to the first 75 applicants who submit the $250 non-refundable registration fee and complete the required registration and waiver forms. Both tryouts will be closed to the public.

All candidates must pre-register online and be eligible to play in the NBA G League. For more information on the tryouts or to begin the registration process, please visit longislandnets.com.

