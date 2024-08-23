Memphis Hustle Open Registration for Hustle Cubs Reading Club

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, opened registration today for the fourth annual Hustle Cubs Reading Club program. Teachers and students are encouraged to register at memphishustle.com/hustle-reading-cubs by Friday, Sept. 13, to be eligible for the program.

Hustle Cubs Reading Club is a program to encourage students to read 20 minutes a day for six weeks, excluding weekends, totaling 600 minutes, starting Monday, Sept. 30, through Monday, Nov. 11.

Each student who successfully completes the program will receive one (1) complimentary ticket* to a Memphis Hustle home game during the 2024-25 season. Additionally, teachers who have 50 percent or more of registered Hustle Cubs Reading Club students complete the 600-minute challenge will receive two (2) complimentary tickets* to a Memphis Hustle home game during the 2024-25 season. *Excludes Education Day games

Grades K-8 are eligible for the Hustle Cubs Reading Club, but all grades are encouraged to reach the 600-minute reading goal.

