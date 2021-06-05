Loggers 1-Hit Larks in Comeback Win

LA CROSSE, Wis - The Loggers took on the Bismarck Larks in game one of a two-game series. The Loggers took care of business mounting a movie-like comeback against the birds. Down by five, the Loggers ultimately came back to win the game 12-9. The Lark loss (3-2) moves them to 3rd in the Great Plains West, while the Loggers win (2-3) climbs them up to 2nd place in the Great Plains East.

The Larks' 9 runs came from only 1 hit. Most of their production came from being patient at the plate and drawing a total of 11 walks. The Loggers, on the other hand, had no lack of offense. Totaling 13 hits, the bats were hot for the Lumbermen. Back and forth scoring kept the fans on their toes, but a big 6th inning by the Loggers ultimately gave them a lead that stuck.

Loggers pitching struggled with control as they walked 11 and hit 2 batters. Cameron Crain (Johnson CC) though, entered the game in the 5th and pitched 2.1 giving up no earned runs and picking up the win. Marius Balandis (St. Louis) closed for the Loggers earning himself the save.

The charge was lead by Arizona freshman Kyle Casper and Eastern Illinois sophomore Ben Snapp. Casper went 2-4 with 3 RBIs while Snapp went 2-3 with 2 RBIs and 2 walks.

The Loggers look to sweep the Larks tonight at Copeland Park.

