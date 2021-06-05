Kenosha Defeats Traverse City for First Win at Home

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish (4-1) took down previously undefeated Traverse City (4-1) Friday, June 4 at Historic Simmons Field 10-3.

The Fish came out swinging behind a first inning two-run home- run from Cam Redding (St. Louis University) that scored Kirk Liebert (University of Kentucky). Kenosha added to this total with two runs in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth, with each Fish ending the ballgame with at least one hit on the day.

Kenosha starter Ethan Peters threw five scoreless innings to get the win. He gave up three hits and a walk while striking out three. Kenosha reliever Brady Kais (Columbus State) picked up the save. He pitched three innings, giving up one earned run and one hit. Rylan Tinsley (Sacramento State) took the loss for the Pit Spitters.

The Pit Spitters didn't score a run until two came across in the sixth inning against Kingfish reliever Clayton Johnson. They would go on to score one more run before ultimately falling short by seven.

Redding ended the game 3-5 with a home-run, double and a single, driving in three. Liebert went 2-4, crossing the plate three times and drawing a walk. Josh Leslie (McNeese State) hit three singles, driving in one run and crossing the plate once as well.

The Kingfish are back at home Saturday, June 5 to face off against Traverse City at 6:05 p.m. CT.

