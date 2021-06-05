Walk off Win in the Bottom of the 9th

Eau Claire, WI - From a hot start off the bat to a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth.

It was the Championship game that we all used to play in our backyard; it's the bottom of the 9th, there are 2 outs, and the count is 2-3, with one runner on base, and it all comes down to you. But for Henry George (Duluth), he wasn't in his backyard anymore; he was up to bat at Carson Park as he sealed the deal for the first win of the season for the Express.

From first to last pitch, if you don't like a walk-off finish in the bottom of the ninth for the home team, then you must not like Northwoods League Baseball, and even more so, Eau Claire Express Baseball. This game had it all from leading 8 to 2 at the end of the 6th to slapping a walk-off single down the 3rd baseline. A small crowd brought an electric atmosphere, while the bats of the Eau Claire Express brought in 9 runs on 12 hits.

Dale Varhos looked to veteran and hometown kid Jack Brown (Minnesota State - Mankato)Â to help secure the Express's first win of the 2021 season. Through 5 innings, Brown gave up only 1 run, and relievers KC Swords (Eastern Florida)Â and Jace Kressin (Evansville University) followed right behind to keep the pressure. However, a highly explosive game relied on swinging the bats as Ryan Lin-Piestrup, Henry George, and Alejandro Macario (Nova Southeastern University) led the charge to a big win. Unfolding in the 9th inning, especially as a walk-off single from Henry Georg, sealed the deal for the first win of the season.

Nothing so historic has happened in Express history for just under 2 years or so, and with that said, it's good to be back. Great games from Ryan Lin-Piestrup (University of Illinois - Chicago), Jack Brown, and Henry George fueled the flame that has brought Carson Park back to life, and we can't wait to run it back tomorrow.

The Eau Claire Express were able to upset the Mankato MoonDogs undefeated season, with a walk-off win 9-1 in the bottom of the 9th!Â The Express are back at home tomorrow night for the second game of this 2 game series with the Mankato MoonDogs, where the Express will look to sweep the MoonDogs for the first time this season.

