Lo'Eau LaBonta Launches this Penalty into the Roof of the Net#nwsl

Published on August 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.