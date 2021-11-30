LMCU Ballpark Will be Cashless in 2022

Comstock Park, Michigan - The West Michigan Whitecaps announced today that LMCU Ballpark is moving to cashless transactions beginning with the 2022 season. The Whitecaps join the growing number of minor league ballclubs and West Michigan businesses in using credit cards, debit cards, and contactless payments only.

"We want our transactions to be faster, more convenient, and more secure," said VP and General Manager Jim Jarecki. "We began the transition to touchless payments throughout much of last season. We observed most fans used the cashless option. Even locations in the ballpark taking cash were being used by fans with a credit card."

Cashless transactions have been shown to reduce time fans spend in line and transactions at the register, improving the overall fan experience, and shortening lines. All areas of the ballpark will be cashless including parking, concessions, the Capsized Shop retail store, hospitality decks, and the 4Topps seating areas.

"For more convenience, we will also have areas where fans can convert their cash to gift cards," Jarecki added. "More efficient lines will help keep fans more safely distanced. There are more details to come before the season starts."

The Whitecaps Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at LMCU Ballpark. 2022 Group Experience tickets are on sale now; Decks, Suites, More! Bring your group in 2022!

