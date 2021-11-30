Dragons Announce Holiday 50/50 Raffle Presented by Day Air Credit Union Benefitting Hannah's Treasure Chest

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons Foundation has launched a special online 50/50 raffle presented by Day Air Credit Union, with proceeds benefitting Hannah's Treasure Chest.

Starting Monday, November 29 through Thursday, December 9, one lucky fan will win 50% of the jackpot. The other half of the net proceeds will benefit Hannah's Treasure Chest. The starting jackpot will begin at $7,500.

"Each season, we host 50/50 raffles inside Day Air Ballpark and online to support various causes in our community through the Dragons Foundation" said Dragons President, Robert Murphy. "We're excited to host a fully online sales effort to benefit a great local charity...Hannah's Treasure Chest. We are also very pleased to partner with Day Air Credit Union in making this happen. We feel it's a wonderful way to help those in need during the holiday season."

"Day Air takes pride in supporting local organizations who share our passion for helping the community thrive," Day Air Credit Union CEO and President, Bill Burke said. "This holiday season we're excited to partner with the Dayton Dragons to sponsor this unique and fun opportunity for members and our community to give to Hanna's Treasure Chest."

"We're thankful to have been chosen by the Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union as the charity partner in this fun, online raffle. Both organizations have proven to be committed to making the Dayton region a better place to live. This event was a perfect fit for us since all proceeds will benefit our mission of enriching the lives of local children in need. We remained open throughout the pandemic because children's needs never stop and generous support like this when in-person fundraising isn't an option means more children will receive the items they need to grow and thrive. That's a home run in my book," said Deanna Murphy, Executive Director at Hannah's Treasure Chest.

Raffle tickets are now available online at www.DaytonDragons5050.com in the following amounts:

$10.00 receives Two (2) Raffle Tickets; or

$25.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$50.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets

Each ticket purchased will be considered one (1) entry into the raffle. Fans must be 18 years or older and be in the state of Ohio at the time of purchase to enter. The winning ticket number will be announced by December 15, 2021. Buy tickets now and find the official rules at www.DaytonDragons5050.com

This online 50/50 raffle website uses geo-tracking; you must be in located in the state of Ohio when you participate. As such, you must allow location settings on your computer/device for it to recognize your location and to participate. There may be some instances where a work/company computer will block the site. If this occurs, please note you should be able to use your cell phone or personal device or home computer to participate.

Hannah's Treasure Chest (HTC) is a local non-profit in Centerville that enriches the lives of children in need by creating care packages of clothes, toys, books, cribs, car seats, diapers, and more. They work through 70 community partners, including Homefull, YWCA, Daybreak, CareSource, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and Dayton Children's Hospital, to give children experiencing poverty the necessities required to support their dignity and to thrive. For 20 years, HTC has served over 4,000 children annually in the Dayton area. To learn more about the local charity benefitting from this 50/50 raffle, please check out www.hannahstreasure.org.

