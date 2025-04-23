LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Real Monarchs vs Los Angeles Football Club 2: Apr 23, 2025
April 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Real Monarchs YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Real Monarchs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 23, 2025
- Sporting KC II Signs Academy Goalkeeper Kael Taylor to an MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract - Sporting Kansas City II
- Tacoma Defiance Travels to Sporting KC II for Wednesday Night Matchup - Tacoma Defiance
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Monarchs Stories
- Short-Handed RSL Falls 0-1 After Controversial Luna Ejection
- RSL Suffers Late Penalty Loss to Nashville in Stoppage Time
- Monarchs Fall in Inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Game in St. George
- RSL Captures Critical 2-0 Home Victory on Heels of Diego Luna Brace
- Monarchs Sign Striker Ousman Touray