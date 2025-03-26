LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Crown Legacy FC vs Orlando City B: Mar 26, 2025
March 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Crown Legacy FC YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Crown Legacy FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 26, 2025
- Huntsville City Football Club to Host 2025 Home Opener at Wicks Family Field on Friday - Huntsville City Football Club
- Revolution II Reschedule Away Match at Chicago Fire FC II - New England Revolution II
- Nashville Soccer Club Acquires Rights to Forward Gunnar Studenhofft from Colorado Rapids - Huntsville City Football Club
- FC Cincinnati 2 Announce Date Change for Columbus Crew 2 Home Match - FC Cincinnati 2
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Crown Legacy FC Stories
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Orlando City B
- Crown Legacy Acquires Nigerian Winger Emmanuel Uchegbu from AS Trenčín
- Crown Legacy FC Tie New York City FC II, 2-2
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. New York City FC II
- Crown Legacy FC Signs Defender Daniel Moore