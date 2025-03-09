Sports stats



MLS NEXT Pro Chicago Fire FC II

LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Chicago Fire FC II vs Huntsville City FC: Mar 9, 2025

March 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II YouTube Video


You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass

https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/

Check out the Chicago Fire FC II Statistics

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...

MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 9, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Chicago Fire FC II Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central