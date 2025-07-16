Sports stats

MLS NEXT Pro New York City FC II

LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: New York City FC 2 vs Toronto FC II: July 16, 2025

July 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
New York City FC II YouTube Video


You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass

https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/

Check out the New York City FC II Statistics



MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 16, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent New York City FC II Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central