LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Chattanooga FC vs Toronto FC II: August 2, 2025
August 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Chattanooga FC Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 2, 2025
- Colorado Rapids 2 Defeat North Texas in 1-4 Result at Choctaw Stadium - Colorado Rapids 2
- Revolution II Fall to Carolina Core FC, 1-0 - New England Revolution II
- Carolina Core FC Takes Down New England Revolution II to Notch Second Consecutive Win - Carolina Core FC
- Chattanooga FC (1) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Naglestad Scores Stunning Volley, Chattanooga FC Edged by Toronto FC II - Chattanooga FC
- Goalkeeper Chituru Odunze makes first appearance of the year following injury - Crown Legacy FC
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Hunstville City FC - Crown Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.