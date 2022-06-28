Lions Come to Terms on a One-Year Contract with Defenceman Philippe Bureau-Blais

June 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Lions de Trois-Rivières vice-president and general manager Marc-André Bergeron has now signed a sixth defenceman in less than a week: Philippe Bureau-Blais, who played 14 games with the Lions last season, collecting five assists. The 27-year-old will return to TroisRivières for the 2022-23 campaign with every intention to perform at his best and to help the team reach the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

The Châteauguay native becomes the eighth Québécois player to come to terms with the Lions for the 2022- 23 season. Bureau-Blais played for the Cergy-Pontoise Jokers of the French First Division in 2020-21, and although the season was cut short due to the pandemic, he still amassed 17 points in 20 games. In 2021-22 he played in both the ECHL (14 games with the Lions) and the North American Hockey League (28 games with the Pétroliers du Nord). Recognized for his explosive skating and recovery skills, he's got the goods that could result in a successful ECHL career.

To purchase season tickets starting as low as $16.50 per game or to get all the latest information about the team's signings, please visit www.lions3r.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.