Mavericks Re-Sign Forward Loren Ulett

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have re-signed forward Loren Ulett.

Ulett, a 27-year-old forward from Port Perry, Ontario, Canada, returns for his fifth season with Kansas City. The six-foot 209-pounder recorded 20 points on 12 goals and 8 assists in 60 games played during the 2021-22 season.

"Ulett is a heartbeat to this Mavericks team," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "He is entering his fifth year with the club and he is a "True Maverick" at heart. He competes every night, plays throughout line-up and special teams. He stands up for teammates and he's great in the room. We are proud to have #14 returning."

In his ECHL career with the Mavericks, Ulett has totaled 51 points on 27 goals and 24 assists in 192 games played in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

