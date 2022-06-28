Indy Fuel Signs Defenseman Josh McDougall

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Tuesday that they have signed defenseman Josh McDougall to a standard player contract for the 2022-23 season.

McDougall, 24, comes from the ECHL's Wichita Thunder after signing an amateur tryout agreement with the team on April 7, 2022 where he skated five games in total.

Prior to turning pro, the 5'10" defenseman from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan played four seasons with the NCAA's Division I Mercyhurst University (2018-19 through 2021-22). While with the Lakers, he played in 130 games tallying eight goals, 42 assists and 18 penalty minutes. He was chosen as the team's Defenseman of the Year in 2019-20.

McDougall spent the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's (SJHL) Nipawin Hawks where he tallied 25 goals and 79 assists in 108 games. He was named to the SJHL's All-Rookie Team in 2016-17 and in 2017-18 notched awards for the league's Best Defenseman and Most Points by Defenseman (74).

