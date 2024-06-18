Lindow Lifts Revs to Big Win in Opener

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution used a big fifth inning to catapult themselves to a 9-3 series opening win against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Tuesday night at WellSpan Park. The win kicks off a nine-game homestand for York (30-18) as they continue to push for a first-half title, maintaining their four-game lead for first place.

Ethan Lindow (4-4) spun six masterful innings while the offense put together another potent performance.

Back-to-back doubles in the first inning got things rolling for York as Donovan Casey and Colton Welker each drove in a run for a 2-0 lead. Jacob Rhinesmith singled up the middle to start the rally and scored all the way from first as Casey's double clanged off the manual scoreboard and caromed back toward the infield. Welker's double hit the base of the center field fence on the fly as the Revs enjoyed loud contact right from the start.

Matt McDermott delivered an RBI double of his own in the second inning on a drive off the right field wall, padding the lead to 3-0. Hagerstown starter Mike Kickham left the game with an apparent injury, and Rhinesmith greeted reliever Yoelvin Silven with an RBI single to right as the lead grew to 4-0.

After not allowing a hit through his first three innings, Lindow allowed a leadoff home run to left by Cito Culver in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 4-1.

After Silven tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in relief, he was replaced by a debuting Yohanse Morel. Rhinesmith again provided the greeting, this time with a double to right and Casey followed with a walk. Morel was able to retire the next two, but with two outs, the floodgates opened for York. Trey Martin drove in both runners with a single off the Arch Nemesis, extending the lead to 6-1. Alfredo Reyes slammed a two-run homer over the Nemesis and Kobe Kato followed with a towering shot down the right field line for back-to-back home runs. After a two-out five spot, York suddenly led 9-1.

Lindow was lifted after six innings of one run baseball, and Hagerstown got a run back in the top of the seventh inning with a Justin Williams double off reliever Alex Valverde, but Valverde settled in and retired the final six he faced including a pair of strikeouts.

After throwing just one pitch to end an inning in his return to the mound from the injured list on Sunday, Frankie Bartow allowed a two-out RBI single to Tyler Hill in the ninth but allowed no further damage, closing down a 9-3 series opening win.

Aaron Fletcher (4-2, 3.74) takes the ball in Wednesday's matchup against Malik Binns (2-4, 7.26) at 6:30 p.m. The night includes Juneteenth Celebration, Bark in the Park, and Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: York's 30-18 record continues the best start to a season in franchise history. The Revs have won five of six overall, and seven of the last eight home games. Lindow has won three of his last four starts. The nine-game homestand begins a stretch on which York will play 15 of its next 18 at home. McDermott (2-for-5) leads the league with 63 hits, just ahead of Casey (2-for-3) who increased his total to 62 for the season while extending his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games. Kato (3-for-4) added a stolen base to his big day and is now 22-for-22 in stolen base attempts on the season, one shy of teammate Rudy Martin Jr's franchise record for consecutive successful steals.

