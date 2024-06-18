Ducks Welcome Record 9 Millionth Fan to Ballpark

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks welcomed their record 9 millionth fan through the gates of Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Tuesday night prior to the team's game against the Staten Island FerryHawks.

"This is another special day in the history of this great franchise," said Ducks General Manager Sean Smith. "Reaching 9 million fans is a testament to the incredible support from our fan base since we first opened the gates in 2000 and to the fun and excitement Ducks baseball continues to provide Long Islanders every year."

On Tuesday, five-year-old Ethan Oldham from Islip, N.Y., entered through the West Gate at 5:56 p.m. with his Mom, Katie; Dad, Craig; and baby brother, Nolan. In doing so, he became the 9 millionth fan in franchise history to attend a Ducks game in their home ballpark. Long Island became the first club in Atlantic League history to reach the milestone attendance figure despite having begun play in the league's third year of existence (2000). The Ducks are also currently the Atlantic League's all-time leader in sold out crowds with 707, have led the Atlantic League in attendance 17 times and currently lead the league in 2024 attendance as well.

Prior to Tuesday's game between the Ducks and FerryHawks, Ethan Oldham was recognized during a VIP on-field ceremony for being the 9 millionth fan. Sheldon Ellison, General Manager of the Levittown P.C. Richard & Son location, presented the lucky fan with a $1,000 gift card to use at any of the Ducks charter sponsor's locations. In addition, the Ducks presented Ethan with a jersey featuring "9 Million" as the name on the back and the number "24", representing the 2024 season. Ethan threw out a ceremonial first pitch, received a 2024 Ducks team-signed baseball, and he and his family were upgraded to VIP tickets for the game.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

