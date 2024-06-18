Ferryhawks Strike Late to Claim See-Saw Series Opener

June 18, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 8-6 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Staten Island opened the scoring in the top of the first inning on Luis Castro's sacrifice fly to center field. Long Island responded immediately in the bottom of the inning, tying the game at one on Frank Schwindel's solo home run to left field off FerryHawks starter Cam Hill.

Nate Scantlin put the visitors back in front in the third with a two-run homer to right off Ducks starter Daniel Corcino. However, a run-scoring groundout off the bat of Tyler Dearden and an RBI single to left by Schwindel in the bottom of the frame tied the game at three. The FerryHawks countered with two more runs in the fourth on Kolby Johnson's RBI double and Scantlin's RBI single.

The Ducks took their first lead of the game at 6-5 with a three-run fifth. Chance Sisco's RBI double, JC Encarnacion's RBI single and a sac fly off the bat of Ivan Castillo highlighted the inning. It stayed that way until the eighth when Staten Island leapfrogged back in front on RBI singles by Johnson and Abiatal Avelino. Drew Maggi's RBI single in the ninth rounded ou the scoring at 8-6.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Corcino lasted five innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks with one strikeout. Hill pitched four innings, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Brian McKenna (1-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, working around two walks while striking out two. Sam Delaplane (3-2) took the loss, giving up two runs on three hits in one inning. Robbie Baker picked up his seventh save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Schwindel led the Flock offensively with three hits, two RBIs, two runs and a walk.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Kimera Bartee Oversized Baseball Cards as part of the 2004 Championship 20th Anniversary Series. It's also a Waddle In Wednesday at the ballpark, and fans who spend $100 or more at the Waddle In Shop during the game will receive a voucher good for $10 off a future purchase at the team store during the 2024 season (limit one voucher per person, per game). Left-hander Mike Montgomery (1-1, 4.45) takes the mound for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Christian Capuano (5-1, 3.47).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.