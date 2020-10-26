Limited Edition Pit Spitters Jersey Offered to 2021 Season Ticket Purchasers

Traverse City, MI - If you are a fan of a team, you want to show it. One of the best ways to show your fandom is by wearing your team's jersey!

The challenge with jerseys is deciding on which one to wear. The home jersey? The road jersey? There are usually several different looks.

The Traverse City Pit Spitters are hoping to make this decision a little easier for their season ticket holders by offering a specialty jersey that has not been available anywhere before! This one-of-a-kind jersey is going to be available, at no additional charge, to any 2021 full season, or 10 game patio table plan, ticket purchaser that signs up and puts a deposit down before Friday, November 13.

An image of the jersey is attached.

"We wanted to reward our full season and 10 game patio plan ticket holders with something special that you couldn't get anywhere else," said Pit Spitters Box Office and Ticket Sales Coordinator Ian Williamson. "We looked at several designs before landing on this one. We think it is a great look and that will really make you stand out in the crowd at Turtle Creek Stadium next summer."

The Pit Spitters have experienced tremendous success over the last two years. In their two seasons of baseball, the Pit Spitters won the Northwoods League title in their inaugural season in 2019 and in 2020 the team made it to the 2020 Northwoods League Michigan Pod championship but fell just short of winning a second championship. Off the field the team has broken single game attendance records, reimagined the fan experience and in 2020 sold out almost every home game.

Information on all season ticket packages can be seen at www.PitSpitters.com. The 2021 schedule is expected to be released later this year.

