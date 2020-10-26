NA Coal Christmas with the Larks

North American Coal is presenting an extra special toy donation drive through on December 5!

Smiles make the greatest gifts.

The Larks, North American Coal and the Salvation Army have teamed up to help brighten the holidays for those in-need. Together we have made it our mission to collect Christmas toys for local families who cannot afford to buy Christmas gifts this holiday season.

How It Works.

Each year the Salvation Army helps ease the added stress that the holidays put on familiesÂ in-need. Families who are seeking assistance are encouraged to fill out an application and make a Christmas wish list.

If you or someone you know is seeking assistance, click here for the application. (Please note only families located in the Bismarck-Mandan area can apply.)

A list of wish list items is then distributed throughout Bismarck-Mandan through gifting programs such as angel trees and toy donations.

Once all items are collected, the Salvation Army invites in-need parents to a Christmas shopping event so that they can select the perfect gift for their child.

In 2019, the Salvation Army provided more than 225 families with gifts to put under the Christmas tree.

This year, more than ever, Bismarck-Mandan families need your help.

How You Can Help.

Join usÂ for our donation drive-thru + Christmas celebration at the ballpark on Saturday, December 5th from 10 am - 1 pm.

Help spread Christmas cheer by:

Donating one NEW toy listed on the list below*

*Check back for recommended gift list

Stay in your car and enjoy a FUN Christmas experience as weave your way through our winter wonderland.

As a special thank you for your generosity, you will receive a surprise Christmas gift from the Larks and North American Coal.*

*One gift per person, per donation.

ONLY 500 GIFTS AVAILABLE, so get to the ballpark early!

