Northwoods League Announces 2020 Best Webcasting Game Coverage Award

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced that the Rockford Rivets organization is receiving the 2020 Northwoods League Best Webcasting Game Coverage award.

The Northwoods League Best Webcasting Game Coverage award is presented to a team that is considered to consistently have the best on-air coverage of its' games. To consistently produce and broadcast high quality game productions requires that a production team works together to ensure that the camera work, graphics, announcing, audio, and attention to detail are excellent.

"We are pleased that the Northwoods League was able to provide safe live baseball to over 200,000 fans at our ballparks during these strange and challenging times, and we are proud to say that we were also able to provide all the games to our subscription paying fans via our streaming and broadcasting platform," said Northwoods League, Great Plains Division President Glen Showalter. "Northwoods League teams webcasting crews were able to broadcast all of the Northwoods League games, over 500 games this season-a notable feat, and the high quality level of the game tv productions is a credit to teams like the Rockford Rivets," said Showalter. "We want to congratulate the Rockford Rivets organization and recognize their webcasting team for a job well done. Congratulations to the Rockford Rivets on being awarded the Best Webcasting Game Coverage award for 2020," said Showalter.

The Northwoods League offers subscription options to fans who want to watch the games live or on-demand in the comfort of their homes. Fans can watch games on their own tv's using AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and AndroidTV, in addition to being able to watch them on their pc, mobile phone or tablet.

"Northwoods League teams recruit talented individuals for their webcasting teams each season, many of whom are in excellent college broadcasting programs at top level colleges. These webcasting teams consist of directors, announcers, and camera operators, all of which have to work together to produce high quality game productions," said Northwoods League Executive Producer, George Giles. "The Rockford Rivets organization and their talented webcasting team did an excellent job this season and I congratulate them on earning the Best Webcasting Game Coverage Award," said Giles.

