Lights Go out in Everett as Hops Win, 12-6

Everett, WA - Hillsboro scored all their runs in the first inning Saturday night as they took the second game of the five-game homestand, 12-6.

The Hops started the game scorching hot, putting 12 runs up in the first inning. It took 62 pitches from two AquaSox pitchers to get out of the devastating first inning. Starter Carlos Hernandez and Cody Mobley allowed seven and five runs respectively.

It wouldn't be long until Everett began to chip away at the seemingly insurmountable lead. Troy Dixon picked up an RBI in the bottom of the second, Onil Pena batted in two runs in the bottom of the third, and Ryne Ogren walked in another AquaSox run in the bottom of the fourth.

The score was 12-4 - and then things went dark.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth inning, the power went out at Everett Memorial Stadium. Play stopped as AquaSox staff scrambled to quickly get the lights back on. It would take 22 minutes for play to continue, at which point Keegan McGovern brought in one more run to make the score 12-5 Hillsboro.

While the AquaSox had plenty of opportunities to come within striking distance (22 LOB), a strong finishing performance by the Hillsboro bullpen allowed the AquaSox to only score one more run in the bottom of the sixth, 12-6.

W: K. Lin (1-0)

L: C. Hernandez (0-1)

